Cassius’ Pharrell-Assisted ‘Get Up” Receives Inventive Split Screen Video

By Radio.com Staff

Cassius have teamed with Pharrell and Cat Power for their latest single, “Go Up” from their 2016 album Ibifornia. To promote the song, the French dance music duo tapped director Alex Courtès to create an interesting split-screen music video that requires the viewer to ponder the possible paradoxes.

The director goes back and forth between pairing images that compliment each other and pairing others that should never go together yet tell a whole new story.

Watch “Go Up” below.