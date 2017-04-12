DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Blink-182 Release Funny New Song ‘Can’t Get You More Pregnant’

April 12, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: blink-182

By Abby Hassler

Blink-182 just released the lyric video for their ridiculously titled song, “Can’t Get You More Pregnant,” ahead of the release of their California deluxe edition May 19.

The band joked about their music on social media, teasing, “If you liked Pink Floyd’s landmark musical achievement Dark Side of the Moon, you’ll probably be ambivalent at best about this new record.”

The band is offering the song as a free download for those that pre-order the album.

Check out the 35-second masterpiece below.

 

