DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Artists React to Charlie Murphy’s Passing

April 12, 2017 2:13 PM
Filed Under: charlie murphy

By Radio.com Staff

Charlie Murphy passed away today after a battle with Leukemia. He was 57.

The brother of comedian Eddie Murphy, the performer was perhaps best know for his appearances on Chappelle’s Show and specifically the “Charlie Murphy’s True Hollywood Stories” segments.

Artists took to social media to share their thoughts and condolences. “Charlie Murphy was a great man,” Chance The Rapper tweeted. “God bless, we already miss you.”

“Damn, sorry to hear about my friend Charlie Murphy.” Ice Cube wrote. “He took a chance on a young director in The Player’s Club. Always made me laugh. RIP.”

See all the posts below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live