Remy Ma Shades Nicki Minaj on ‘Hip-Hop Squares’

Ma was asked to complete a verse from Minaj's "Anaconda." From there things got shady. April 11, 2017 5:05 PM
Remy Ma was a guest on this week’s episode of Hip Hop Squares and she couldn’t resist throwing some shade at Nicki Minaj.

Ma was asked to finish the lyrics to Nicki’s “Anaconda” verse:  “Put his butt to sleep ____,”

“You know what I’m kinda thinking that she was would have said something about her butt, because that’s always like the every other two bars,” Remy said.

She seemed to soften her tone by continuing “I’m actually a big Nicki Minaj fan and I know all her lyrics. And her next line is ‘Now I’m eating some tacos.'” But of course, that is not the line. The actual lyric “Now he’s calling me NyQuil.”

Will this re-ignite the long-simmering beef between the female MCs? Ball’s in your court, Nicki.

Check out the clip below.

