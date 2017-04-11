Paramore Cover Radiohead’s ‘House of Cards’

By Abby Hassler

Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro shared the stage for the first time in seven years this weekend in Nashville.

Farro was performing at his EP release show for his Halfnoise side-project when Williams and York joined him on stage for a cover of Radiohead’s “House of Cards.”

Farro left the band in 2010, but recently re-joined the group for their forthcoming studio album.

Williams reflected on the moment via social media after the show, writing, “Played on a stage w/ my best @zacfarro. 1st time in like half a decade tonight… in a Chinese restaurant. lost my mind.”

