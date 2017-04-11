Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour with Bob Dylan, Many More

By Radio.com Staff

Willie Nelson is hitting the road this summer and he’s bringing his friends.

“We had such a blast launching and playing last year’s Outlaw Music Festival in Scranton, we had to take it out on the road this summer,” said Nelson in a prepared statement.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will feature a rotating cast of acts including Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Hayes Carll, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale starting Friday, April 21 at 10am.

Check out the full list of festival dates and lineups below.

7/1 New Orleans, LA @ Shrine On Airline

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Other Artists To Be Announced

7/2 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Hayes Carll

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/6 Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/8 Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/9 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

7/16 Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater

Willie Nelson & Family

My Morning Jacket

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price