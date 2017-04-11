Nicki Minaj Wants Fans to Pick up the Phone to Hear a Snippet of ‘Kissing Strangers’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Nicki Minaj is going old-school to give fans a snippet of her upcoming collaboration with DNCE — she’s offering a telephone preview of the new track “Kissing Strangers.”

To hear an exclusive teaser for the song, dial (818) 650-3623. DNCE posted a different segment of the song on social media.

Both Minaj and DNCE teased to collaboration on Monday (April 10), and the song comes out on Friday (April 14). In her Instagram post, Minaj wrote that she “roughed up” DNCE frontman Joe Jonas “A lil bit on the set” while shooting a wild west-style video. then added, “He’ll live” along with a winking emoji, reports Billboard.”

“Kissing Strangers” is just the newest addition to a long list of recent Minaj collaborations. In addition to performing on Jason Derulo’s “Swalla,” she appears on Gucci Mane’s “Make Love,” David Guetta’s “Light my Body Up” and Drake and Lil Wayne’s “No Frauds.”

Minaj’s continues to work on her highly anticipated fourth album, but there is still no release date or title for project.

#💋👥 818-650-3623 😏 A post shared by DNCE (@dnce) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Roughed him up a lil bit on the set of the video. He'll live 😉 @joejonas 😩 #KissingStrangers 💋👥 4/14 @dnce A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 10, 2017 at 11:35am PDT