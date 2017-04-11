Louis Tomlinson Not Expected to Face Criminal Charges Over Paparazzi Scuffle

By Radio.com Staff

Louis Tomlinson is not expected to face criminal charges over a scuffle with paparazzi at LAX.

A statement from City Attorney’s Office spokesman Frank Mateljan to Radio.com reads:

Following a complete review, the office has decided to set the matter for a City Attorney Office hearing. All parties involved will be sent a letter today setting a hearing date at the end of the month. Each of the parties will be interviewed regarding the incident and advised of the law and ways to avoid similar incidences in the future. Typically there is no further action taken by our office after the hearing, though we do reserve the right to file charges up to one year from the date of the original incident should additional information or future actions require additional measures.

After arriving at LAX on Friday (March 3rd), Louis Tomlinson got into an altercation with a member of the paparazzi.

Tomlinson arrived with his girlfriend, and allegedly grew frustrated when a photographer got too close. According to eyewitnesses, he pulled the photographer by his legs so they fell backward to the ground and hit their head. The LA Times reported the singer was charged with simple battery and released after posting $20,000 bond.

Tomlinson could still face legal action from a fellow traveler who claims she was injured during the outburst.