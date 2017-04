By Radio.com Staff

John Warren Geils Jr., founding member of The J. Geils Band, has died at the age of 71.

WCBV in Boston reports that the musician was found dead in his Groton, MA home.

Geils founded the band in 1967; they were best known for their hit singles “Love Stinks,” “Freeze-Frame” and “Centerfold.”

No cause of death has been given at this time.