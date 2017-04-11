Harry Styles Was Almost Cast in ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff

By Annie Reuter

Harry Styles is in high demand. The former One Direction member recently released his debut solo single “Sign of the Times” and will make his big screen debut later this year for his role in Dunkirk. As it turns out, he was almost cast in the upcoming Star Wars spinoff film too.

Related: Christopher Nolan Says Harry Styles was Perfect for War Movie ‘Dunkirk’

According to Teen Vogue, Styles was close to playing the role of a young Han Solo in the Disney film, slated for a release in May 2018. Due to scheduling conflicts the singer couldn’t accept the part and the role went to Alden Ehrenreich (Hail, Caesar!).

“Harry was one of the early names in contention when the studio looked at Han Solo,” an insider says. “Even though he had virtually no acting experience, they saw he had huge star potential and would give the solo project enormous publicity.”

It is likely Styles will make his way back on the big screen though as it is being reported that he’s currently being considered for future Disney projects. Even Christopher Nolan is a fan, noting that he chose him for the WWII drama Dunkirk because “he had it.”

“He’s not that unknown, but he’d never done anything as an actor before. So he auditioned,” Nolan said. “I auditioned literally thousands of young men with different combinations of young men. And he had it.”