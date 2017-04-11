DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Ed Sheeran Reaches Deal in Copyright Lawsuit Over ‘Photograph’

April 11, 2017 8:31 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

By Annie Reuter

Ed Sheeran and songwriters Thomas Leonard and Martin Harrington have reached a deal in a $20 million copyright lawsuit over the singer’s song “Photograph.” Leonard and Harrington claim Sheeran copied “Amazing,” a song they wrote that was released in 2012 by X Factor winner Matt Cardle.

Related: Ed Sheeran Reveals Important Detail about ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo

The songwriters accused Sheeran of “unabashedly taking credit” and copying “Photograph” “note-for-note” from their song “Amazing.” According to The Guardian, the case was dismissed by an order signed by judge James Selna at a California court on Monday after an agreement was reached. The amount was not disclosed.

“This copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying, makes up nearly one half of ‘Photograph,’ and raises this case to the unusual level of strikingly similar copying,” the songwriters said in a complaint submitted in the US in July.

Leonard and Harrington were represented by Richard Busch, who helped Marvin Gaye’s family win a copyright infringement case in 2015 against Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams over “Blurred Lines.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live