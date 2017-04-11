DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Watch Britney Spears Enjoy Family Vacation in Hawaii

April 11, 2017 9:01 AM
Filed Under: britney spears

By Annie Reuter

On the heels of announcing that her Las Vegas residency will come to a close in December, Britney Spears gave fans a glimpse of her and her family in Hawaii enjoying a fun-filled day in the sun. Late Monday evening (April 10), Spears posted a 43-second clip of the adventure.

Related: Britney Spears’ Vegas Residency to End this Year

“From start to finish… it was a good day,” Spears tweeted. A video clip of the singer on the couch with her two sons is showcased as she narrates, “My little family in Hawaii today.”

While Clean Bandit’s “Rockabye” is played in the background, the video reveals Spears on the beach and in the water catching some waves. Watch it all unfold below.

Spears has some downtime before she heads to Japan in June. Her Las Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me picks back up in September and fans can purchase tickets to the last several dates of her show beginning on Friday (April 14).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live