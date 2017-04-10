Zac Brown Band Debut New Single ‘Family Table’

By Abby Hassler

Zac Brown Band have released a lyric video for a new song, “Family Table,” from their upcoming album Welcome Home.

The band’s seventh studio album is slated for release May 12. The 2017 Welcome Home Tour kicks off the same day in the band’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

Related: Zac Brown Discusses New Project Sir Rosevelt

In the black-and-white video, young children run around a dinner table outdoors. Prior to the song’s release, the band said they went back to their roots for their upcoming album.

“We went back to being very minimalistic,” the frontman Zac Brown told Rolling Stone Country last month. “I feel like something happened to me when we were recording Jekyll + Hyde, where we cleaned the white board creatively. We got to experiment. We got to go all over the map, from rock to electronic songs. Now, I’m able to do all my experimental things with Sir Rosevelt, and it’s helped me get down to the basics of what ZBB started out as, which was very much a singer-songwriter type of approach. That’s really what the rest of this album is.”

Watch the video below.