DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Snoop Dogg on Donald Trump Backlash: ‘We Doin’ Something Right’

April 10, 2017 2:41 PM
Filed Under: Snoop Dogg

By Radio.com Staff

Snoop Dogg raised the ire of conservatives and even the President himself with his controversial “Lavender” music video.  The clip featured Snoop shooting a toy gun at a clown dressed as Donald Trump.

Related: President Trump Takes Aim at Snoop Video ‘Lavender’

Snoop has remained relatively quiet on the backlash, but in a new interview with Mass Appeal Snoop discussed the response from the President and other conservative outlets.

“Well, we doin’ something right,” he said. “That’s what it make me feel like. We doin’ something right and they definitely gon’ hate when you doin’ something right. So just continue to do what you doin’. Stay creative and… You know, that’s my mission is to try to do what I do best. I love to be around people. I love to inspire. I love to make music. I love to do things I do. So I’ma keep doing’ it.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live