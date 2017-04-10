DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Selena Gomez Got Matching Tattoos with Stars of ’13 Reasons Why’

The trio opted for a symbolic black semicolon. April 10, 2017 9:37 AM
Filed Under: Selena Gomez

By Hayden Wright

Selena Gomez executive produced the Netflix original series 13 Reasons Why, a dark mystery that revolves around high schoolers and social media. To celebrate the achievement, Selena and the show’s cast got matching tattoos: subtle punctuation marks that she documented via her Instagram story.

The black semicolon represents mental health awareness and suicide prevention, which are thematically pertinent to the plot of 13 Reasons Why. Selena made the excursion with actors Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman, who star in the series.

