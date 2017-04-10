DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Sam Smith and Timbaland Hit the Studio

Is new music from Smith coming soon? April 10, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Sam Smith, timbaland

By Abby Hassler

Grammy-winning artist Sam Smith has been relatively quiet online in recent months, yet a new social media post from rapper Timbaland indicates the two recently hit the studio together.

Smith has yet to release a new album since his debut 2014 record, In the Lonely HourThis latest post suggests Smith might have another hit single coming out soon with the legendary rapper and producer.

In his post, Timbaland wrote, “It was a pleasure working this man @samsmithworld #puretalent #goodvibes #makingmemories and #timeless #music 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Check out the post below.

 

