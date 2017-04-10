DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Metallica Bassist’s 12-Year-Old Son to Tour with Korn

"We're...excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye." April 10, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: Korn, Metallica

By Hayden Wright

Korn fans were thrilled at the news that the band will tour with Stone Sour this summer—and they’ll be joined by an unusual collaborator. Tye Trujillo, the 12-year old son of Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, will join Korn as a featured bassist during their South American dates. The  band’s grown-up bassist Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu couldn’t make those dates due to “unforseen circumstances,” so a seventh-grader seems like the next best thing.

The band released a statement on Facebook welcoming Trujillo into the fold.

“We are bummed Fieldy can’t join us on this run but excited to do a few gigs with a young player like Tye. We look forward to welcoming our brother Fieldy back when we return to the States in May.”

