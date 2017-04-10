DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kenny Chesney Announces Final Four Shows of 2017

April 10, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Kenny Chesney

By Abby Hassler

Famed country artist Kenny Chesney has added four final shows to his 2017 tour schedule. While historically known for his massive summer tours, the singer recently chose to only perform at a handful of venues this year.

Related: Kenny Chesney Fans Buy 106,000 Tickets in Just Hours

The four new dates are the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater Aug. 4, the Wharf Amphitheatre Aug. 5 and then two nights at the Mohegan Sun Aug. 10 and 11.

“As long as we’re rehearsing and I’ve got new music in the pipeline, I can’t imagine not playing a little bit,” Chesney said. “I know that it takes time off to create and make records … but that doesn’t mean I don’t miss the fans. There is nothing that feeds me more than hearing the sound of the No Shoes Nation singing these songs, seeing those faces and knowing this is gonna be one of those nights.”

Tickets go on sale April 14 at 10 am local time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live