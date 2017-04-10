DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Katy Perry Rocks Even Shorter Hairdo

April 10, 2017 4:30 PM
Filed Under: katy perry

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry showed off her new super-short haircut online today (April 10). The “Firework” star already dyed her dark-brown hair a shocking platinum blonde and cut it into a funky pixie hairdo last month.

Now, with the new hairstyle, the singer is going shorter and spikier than ever before.

Posting on social media, Perry captioned her photo, writing “✨fifth element flow✨” seemingly referring to the 1997 sci-fi thriller, “The Fifth Element,” in which Bruce Willis sports a short blonde hairdo.

Check out the new look below.

✨fifth element flow✨

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

