Darius Rucker Announces Eighth Annual St. Jude’s Benefit Concert

By Abby Hassler

Darius Rucker’s eighth annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert will take place June 5 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

The event benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will head up the CMA Music Festival week from June 8-11. The concert has raised over $800,000 over the years for St. Jude and features past performances from Kenny Rodgers, Randy Houser, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley and many more.

“This concert is a real highlight for me every year,” Rucker said. “And I couldn’t do it without the support of my friends who turn out to perform, tell stories and make this a memorable night for the fans, who are here from around the world.”



Tickets go on sale April 14 10:00 a.m. CT.