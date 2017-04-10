DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Darius Rucker Announces Eighth Annual St. Jude’s Benefit Concert

April 10, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Darius and Friends, darius rucker

By Abby Hassler

Darius Rucker’s eighth annual “Darius & Friends” benefit concert will take place June 5 at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN.

The event benefits St Jude Children’s Research Hospital and will head up the CMA Music Festival week from June 8-11. The concert has raised over $800,000 over the years for St. Jude and features past performances from Kenny Rodgers, Randy Houser, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley and many more.

“This concert is a real highlight for me every year,” Rucker said. “And I couldn’t do it without the support of my friends who turn out to perform, tell stories and make this a memorable night for the fans, who are here from around the world.”

Tickets go on sale April 14 10:00 a.m. CT.

