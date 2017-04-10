Brad Paisley Debuts 80s Themed ‘Last Time For Everything’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Has Brad Paisley been binge watching Stranger Things? The country music star’s new video for his single, “Last Time For Everything,” seems to point to a definite yes.

Related: Brad Paisley to Receive Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

In the video, Paisley dons a puffy vest, rides his bike around town and emulates the show’s iconic retro 1980’s font in the title shot. The clip continues to pay homage to the decade with cameos by the Walkman plus KITT and David Hasselhoff from Knight Rider. This is the second funny video Paisley has released since his “selfie#theinternetisforever” video debuted last week.

The song comes from his upcoming studio album, Love and War, that is slated for release April 21. Paisley is currently on tour through September.

Watch the video below.