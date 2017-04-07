DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Tool Fans Should Circle June 24 on Their Calendars

April 7, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: Tool

By Radio.com Staff

Tool fans, mark your calendars for June 24.

The band shared a cryptic image across their social platforms which features the band’s name and the date 6/24 cut into the lawn of an amphitheater.

Tool have already announced a ten date tour which begins in May and wraps in Rosemont, Illinois on June 8th. Are they teasing a second leg? Or even better, a new album? Only time will tell.

Check out the post below.

