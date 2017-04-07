Tool Fans Should Circle June 24 on Their Calendars

By Radio.com Staff
Tool fans, mark your calendars for June 24.
The band shared a cryptic image across their social platforms which features the band’s name and the date 6/24 cut into the lawn of an amphitheater.
Tool have already announced a ten date tour which begins in May and wraps in Rosemont, Illinois on June 8th. Are they teasing a second leg? Or even better, a new album? Only time will tell.
Check out the post below.
TOOL effing TOOL (@Tool) April 07, 2017