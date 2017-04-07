DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

The Chainsmokers Don’t Need Louie C.K. as a Fan

Just check out the latest SNL promo ad for proof. April 7, 2017 8:40 AM
It looks like comedian Louie C.K. doesn’t dig the Chainsmokers — or so a new promo for Saturday Night Live would have us believe — and it’s probably right.

This weekend, the program features both artists, and in the ad, the comedian says, “”Guys, I’m a huge fan…!”

The Chainsmoker Alex Pall abruptly cuts him off,  saying, “Louie, you’re not a fan of ours.”

“I’m not, no, Louie C.K. agrees. “But you don’t need me!”

“No, no we don’t,” ‘Smoker Drew Taggart responds.

The show will mark the debut appearance for The Chainsmokers, whose last five singles have landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and whose latest hit “Something Like This” features Coldplay.

The Chainsmokers’ new album Memories… Do Not Open was released today (April 7).

 

