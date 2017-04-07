DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Debut ‘Last Day Alive’

The single features powerful harmonies from FGL's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. April 7, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers

By Abby Hassler

A country-electronic crossover anthem? The highly anticipated collaboration between The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, “Last Day Alive,” is available today (April 7) with the release of The Chainsmokers’ debut studio album, Memories. . . Do Not Open.

The single features powerful harmonies from FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, along with the Chainsmokers’ Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall’s signature beats.

Both bands took to social media to announce the release of the new album. FGL expressed their excitement, writing, “Y’all check it out!!! Proud to be a part of @TheChainsmokers new 🔥🔥🔥 record out today. #lastdayalive #memoriesdonotopen”

Check out the new track below.

