Shakira 'Me Enamoré', shakira new song, shakira postcard, shakira new song posted, shakira in love
DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Shakira Releases New Single ‘Me Enamoré’

April 7, 2017 10:44 AM
Filed Under: Shakira

By Robyn Collins

Colombian superstar Shakira dropped a new single Friday (April 7) titled “Me enamoré (I Fell in Love).” The singer posted about the track on social media just a few hours before and sent a personalized postcard to a few lucky fans.

“Very happy to share with all of you my new single ‘Me enamoré.’ This song narrates a moment in my life when I was so in love that I was literally climbing trees,” the artist writes in the card with a photo of her hugging a tree.

Related: Shakira & Carlos Vives Face Plagiarism Complaint Over ‘La Bicicleta’

“Let me know when you guys receive the postcard by posting a selfie with the hashtag #MeEnamoré. I really want to see all of you again. Thank you for your love and support, I have the best fans ever. Love you guys.”

The upbeat song celebrates falling in love with lyrics like: “I never thought it would be like this, I didn’t think you’d fall for me … With you, I’d have 10 kids, but let’s start with a pair.”

This song follows Shakira’s recent hit collaborations, including Latin Grammy-winning song “La bicicleta” with Carlos Vives, “Chantaje” with Maluma and Prince Royce’s latest chart-topping bachata tune “Deja Vu.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live