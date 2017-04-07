Of Mice and Men’s Austin Carlile Details Ongoing Marfan Syndrome Battle

By Hayden Wright

Former Of Mice and Men vocalist Austin Carlile has been candid about his struggle with Marfan syndrome, a genetic disorder of connective tissue that causes chronic pain, among other long-term health issues. On Instagram, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at his new treatment regimen, which includes 12-24 injections per week.

“This procedure is 1x a week for 2-3 months,” he wrote. “Each week a series of 12-24 shot injections into my spinal chord, muscle, & ligaments from my legs, up to hips, then, low and middle back, to repair all my ligaments in the area, plus weekly IV’S to go with it! My team recently discovered that the ligaments in my body are deteriorating faster than expected and this has been a root of some of my problems and a lot of my PAIN. So I’m taking this next #MarfanSyndromeTreatment head on!”

Fans shared messages of encouragement under the post. Carlile thanked them for their support and teased a potential musical engagement this summer.

“I love you guys!!! And thank you for the support as always and I’m sorry I haven’t been able to reach out to you all lately, excited to share more about this Summer though!”