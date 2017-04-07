Has Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Been Bumped?

By Jon Wiederhorn

Kendrick Lamar has already released “The Heart Part 4″ and “HUMBLE” from his upcoming album. In other words, everything seemed to be right on schedule. But now it looks like the record, which was originally scheduled to drop on today (April 7) may be released next week (April 14).

Late Thursday night a page for the record marked “ALBUM” popped up on iTunes and listed the “expected release” date as April 14. The page lists 14 tracks and features a plain black album cover with a parental advisory sticker.

U2 and BADBADNOTGOOD are credited as composers on the album, reports Pitchfork.