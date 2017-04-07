DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Kayne West Debuts New Jewelry Line

Want a $13,360 60-inch gold chain? April 7, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Kanye West

By Abby Hassler

Kayne West has released his first jewelry line in collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler’s Jacob Arabo today (April 7).

Related: Killer Mike Defends Kanye’s Trump Tower Meeting

The 12-piece collection draws inspiration from 14th-century Florentine art and features a line of heavy chain pendants and gold rings. Evoking a theme of classical romance, it seems natural Kim Kardashian West has been wearing the jewelry for months.

“I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” West explained to Vogue.

The collection comes with a high price tag, however, ranging from a $1,530 gold ring to a $13,360 60-inch gold chain.

Ready to go shop for some Yeezy wear yet?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live