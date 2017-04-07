Harry Styles Previewed Solo Material for Ed Sheeran

By Hayden Wright

The wait is finally over for Harry Styles’ solo material — and he’s getting through the anxiety and self-doubt with a little help from his friends. In an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw, Styles said he previewed his new music for pal Ed Sheeran.

“I played [Ed] a few songs after the album was finished. I didn’t see him for a bit because I was away,” Styles said. “He didn’t say that he didn’t like any but he did like one song that isn’t on the album. So I did have a bit of a minute of ‘like hmmm no but…’”

With friends like Ed Sheeran…

Styles also gushed about his friendship with Adele, who he says “leads by example.”

​”For my 21st she gave me one of her albums, 21, and said ‘I did some pretty cool stuff when I was 21, good luck,’” he recalled, “and I was like, ‘geez.'”