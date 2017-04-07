DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Gorillaz Share Remixes of ‘Andromeda’ and ‘We Got the Power’

...and they got trippy music videos. April 7, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: Gorillaz

By Hayden Wright

Gorillas debuted two new remixes from their 2017 release Humans. Produced by Bonobo and Berlin producer Claptone, they reimagine “Andromeda” (featuring D.R.A.M.) and “We Got the Power” featuring Noel Gallager and Jehnny Beth of the Savages). In classic Gorillaz style, the remixes were posted with trippy animated videos.

Related: Gorillaz Release ‘Let Me Out’ Featuring Mavis Staples & Pusha T

Listen to the Claptone remix of “We Got the Power” here:

Listen to the Bonobo remix of “Andromeda” here:

The full Humanz album is available April 28.

