Dreamcar Release New Single ‘Born to Lie’

By Abby Hassler

Dreamcar have dropped a new single “Born to Lie” off their self-titled debut album, slated for release May 12. The Columbia Records album is now available for pre-order.

Band members, Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, Tom Dumont and Davey Havok, will perform their other newly released single, “Kill For Candy,” in their network television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live April 18.

Dreamcar began their sold-out West Coast tour at The Constellation Room in Santa Ana, California, this month. The band will begin their East Coast and MidWest tour in May.

Check out the new track below: