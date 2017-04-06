DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Willie Nelson Honors Merle Haggard in ‘He Won’t Ever Be Gone’ Video

"Music made us brothers." April 6, 2017 4:24 PM
Filed Under: Merle Haggard, Willie Nelson

By Abby Hassler

Grab a box of tissues to get ready to watch Willie Nelson’s new music video in honor of his late friend Merle Haggard, “He Won’t Ever Be Gone.” The song is the final track from Nelson’s upcoming album, God’s Problem Child, which is slated to come out April 28.

Today (April 6) marks the birthday and one-year anniversary of the country legend’s death. The video features black-and-white footage from Nelson and Haggard’s recording sessions for their 2015 duet album, Django & Jimmie.

Nelson will also perform at the Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard tribute concert this evening in Nashville, alongside Keith Richards, Dierks Bentley and many other artists.

Watch the video below.

