Tupac Shakur’s Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Gets New Trailer

April 6, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: Tupac Shakur

By Abby Hassler

Tupac Shakur lives on in the newly released (April 6) trailer for the upcoming biopic “All Eyez On Me.” Slated to hit theaters on Shakur’s 46 birthday, June 16, the film depicts how the prolific rapper truly lived and tragically died.

Demetrius Shipp, Jr. portrays Shakur in the film, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the iconic rapper. Other cast members include Kat Graham, Lauren Cohan, Hill Harper, Jamal Woolard, Danai Gurira and Jamie Hector.

Watch the trailer below.

