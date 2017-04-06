Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album ‘Bloom’

By Abby Hassler
Cleveland-based rapper Machine Gun Kelly took to social media to announce his upcoming third studio album, Bloom, set to drop May 12.
MGK’s prior two studio releases include the 2012 Lace Up and 2015 General Admission. The rapper also released a new collaboration with Hailee Steinfield, “At My Best,” last month.
Last year, MGK’s single “Bad Things,” featuring Camila Cabello, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. During a recent show, the Ohio native previewed a new track with Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign, according to XXL.
Check out the post below.
5.12.17 #bloom https://t.co/6t4aTJuyTG—
Young Gunner (@machinegunkelly) April 06, 2017