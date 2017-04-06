DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Machine Gun Kelly Announces New Album ‘Bloom’

April 6, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: Machine Gun Kelly

By Abby Hassler

Cleveland-based rapper Machine Gun Kelly took to social media to announce his upcoming third studio album, Bloom, set to drop May 12.

MGK’s prior two studio releases include the 2012 Lace Up and 2015 General Admission. The rapper also released a new collaboration with Hailee Steinfield, “At My Best,” last month.

Last year, MGK’s single “Bad Things,” featuring Camila Cabello, reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. During a recent show, the Ohio native previewed a new track with Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign, according to XXL.

Check out the post below.

