Kodak Black Accused of Assaulting Employee at Miami Strip Club

By Abby Hassler

The charges against Kodak Black just keep piling up. Weeks before the rapper’s first studio album, Painting Pictures, dropped March 31, Black was arrested by the Florida Department of Corrections Feb. 28 for violating the conditions of his probation.

In a new twist, the Sun-Sentinel reports about new allegations, alleging Black assaulted a female employee at a Miami strip club earlier this year. According to the police report, Black approached the 34-year-old bartender “started acting belligerent.”

Soon after the employee told the rapper to back off, he “hit her in the forehead with his right arm” and then “began to punch her numerous times all over her body and then kicked her, stopping shortly after.”

At the moment, Black has not been formally charged, though the battery allegations has been added to the list of ways the 19-year-old rapper violated his house arrest.

He was originally sentenced to five years probation for strong arm robbery, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a delinquent and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, according to XXL.

Additionally, Black is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina, where he is accused of sexually assaulting a female fan in a hotel room. He is out on bond for this particular case.