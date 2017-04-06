DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Gorillaz Release ‘Let Me Out’ Featuring Mavis Staples & Pusha T

April 6, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Gorillaz, Mavis Staples, Pusha T

By Abby Hassler

“Be ready, ready for it,” soul queen Mavis Staples sings at the close of the Gorillaz’s new single “Let Me Out.” The song from the British virtual band’s fifth studio album Humanz also features rapper Pusha T.

Related: Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz to Headline Outside Lands Festival

Humanz showcases 14 new tracks with five additional songs on the deluxe edition. Gorillaz’s frontman Damon Albarn recently revealed he still has 40 or 45 unreleased tracks that didn’t make it onto the album.

“I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he explained. “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

Listen to the new track below.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live