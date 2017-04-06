DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Ed Sheeran Reveals Important Detail about ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo

April 6, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran, game of thrones

By Abby Hassler

Last month, singer Ed Sheeran confirmed he would join the rank of fellow musicians who have made cameos in the hit television series Game of Thrones.

In a recent interview with The Daily Star, the “Shape of You” star revealed that his character does not die in the show and that he shot his scenes alongside Maisie Williams, as she is a huge fan of his music.

“I’m only in it for like five minutes,” Sheeran explained during the interview. “I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that (have sex and die) but I’m not.”

Sheeran said it was actually Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody who helped him land the cameo. Lightbody had a small part in season three, where he played a Lord Bolton soldier.

“My friend guested in it in 2012 and I remember I was on tour with him and he was like: ‘Right, I’ve got a guest slot on Game Of Thrones.’ I remember saying: ‘You got to get me on it at some point,'” Sheeran says. “It’s been five years so it’s finally come true.”

Don’t miss Sheeran’s performance in season 7 when the show premieres July 16.

