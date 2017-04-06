Slash, Jack Black, Grace Potter and Bernard Fowler to Play Beastly Ball

By Robyn Collins

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash will be playing the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association’s 2017 Beastly Ball on May 20 to benefit the new Species Conservation Action Network.

Jack Black, Grace Potter and Bernard Fowler, who will be backed by Jimmy Vivino and The Basic Cable Band (Conan O’Brien Show) will also be performing.

“I’m honored and proud to be a part of the L.A. Zoo’s 50th Anniversary Beastly Ball,” said Slash in a statement. “It’s going to be the biggest yet, and I’m really looking forward to jamming live with some good friends.”

In addition to Slash’s zoo performance being broadcast in virtual reality, fans will be able to watch VR behind-the-scenes footage, an interview with the guitarist and even his rehearsal.

The live VR content will be available on a Google Daydream or Samsung Gear VR headset, along with a compatible smartphone, by downloading the NextVR app from the Oculus store for GearVR or the Google Play store for Daydream.

“With our friends at Live Nation and Next VR, we continue to push the boundaries in the music space to bring fans unprecedented access beyond attendance,” said Citi’s Jennifer Breithaupt, managing director, media, advertising and global Entertainment, in a statement. “With virtual reality, we can bring fans in for an unparalleled experience with their favorite artists and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off our concert series with Slash and friends.”

The L.A. Zoo’s new Species Conservation Action Network will utilize proceeds from the event to respond to urgent animal conservation issues around the world.

The event will feature a live auction and a mobile bidding silent auction comprised of hundreds of items and one-of-a-kind opportunities, plus opportunities to donate a Program Book ad or make other gifts in honor of The Annenberg Foundation, National Geographic Society, Slash or the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association. Tickets for the event are available here.