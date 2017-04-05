Star Wars Limited-Edition Turntable Available on Record Store Day

By Radio.com Staff

A new Star Wars turntable is being sold in celebration of the 10th annual Record Store Day, and the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope. The limited-edition record player will be available only at participating independent record stores on Saturday, April 22.

Related: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Prince, David Bowie, More to Offer Rarities on Record Store Day

Created by Crosley Radio, maker of radios since the 1920s, this is the company’s fourth year making special limited edition turntables for Record Store Day.

Star Wars imagery will appear on the outside and inside of the special edition Crosley Cruiser Deluxe, a portable three-speed turntable that retails for $109.95, featuring pitch control and bluetooth capability. Designed to reflect the stylings of yesteryear, the Cruiser includes modern conveniences like dynamic full-range stereo speakers, a headphone jack and RCA outputs. Imagery celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope, and is based off of iconic poster art from the original release in May 1977.

Super fans may want to contact Deer Park Distribution to find which authorized record stores will be carrying the Crosley made turntable.