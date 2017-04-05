DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

The Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ Turning 50, Trailer for New Documentary Revealed

April 5, 2017 8:11 AM
Filed Under: The Beatles

By Robyn Collins

The iconic song goes, “It was 20 years ago today/ Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play.” But that was almost 30 years ago. That’s right, on June 1, 1967, the Beatles’ groundbreaking album Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band concept album turns 50!

Related: The Beatles’ Hometown Plots ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ 50th Anniversary Celebration

To commemorate the occasion, a new documentary, It Was 50 Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper & Beyond, will be released in UK cinemas on May 26, The Guardian reports.

The film focuses on the year the band recorded the epic album. Director, Alan G. Parker, used archival footage and interviews to cover the political, social and musical climate of its creation, as well as the band’s feelings about touring, sex, drugs, and the ’60s in general.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was an experimental, psychedelic and wonderfully melodic album that changed the course of music history.

Watch a preview for the documentary below:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live