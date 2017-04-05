DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Rick Ross Avoids Jail Time in Kidnapping and Assault Case

April 5, 2017 12:09 PM
Filed Under: Rick Ross

By Abby Hassler

Rapper Rick Ross will avoid jail time after he plead no contest to several kidnapping and assault charges Tuesday (April 4).

Ross and his bodyguard were sentenced to five years probation for the June 2015 attack, where two claimants argued that the two men pistol-whipped them at Ross’ home, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the sentence, Ross cannot use alcohol or drugs, must take anger management classes, have no contact with the victims and can’t own firearms.

Ross took to social media to express his relief at the trial’s outcome, writing, “God is Great.” The rapper apparently is also already ready to get back to work, posting, “back to da money.”

Check out the posts below.

