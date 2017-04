By Abby Hassler

Want to watch Quavo, Offset and Takeoff riding horses? You’re in luck.

Rap trio Migos just released a music video for “Get Right Witcha,” a hit single off their second studio album, Culture, which came out Jan. 27, 2017.

The video features a mix of urban and southern-Gothic style, complete with cacti, desert scenery, dancing women, cars and plenty of horses.

Watch the video below.