DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Lorde Credits Florence + the Machine for Inspiration on ‘Green Light’

April 5, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: Florence + the Machine, Lorde

By Robyn Collins

Lorde’s new single “Green Light” was partially inspired by Florence + The Machine.

Related: Listen to Lorde on Bleachers’ Single ‘Don’t Take the Money’

Speaking with Tavi Gevinson on her new Rookie podcast, the artist explains she and co-writer co-writer/producer Jack Antonoff attended a Florence show that influenced the way the track ended up sounding.

“Her player did this big, kind of jangly movement with her hands on the piano, and it was literally the physicality of that movement that became the way Jack played that,” she said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live