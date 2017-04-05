John Mayer Dances with Pandas in ‘Still Feel Like Your Man’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Only John Mayer could pull off a choreographed number with backup dancers in giant panda costumes. Mayer just released the new music video for his latest single “Still Feel Like Your Man,” off his upcoming album The Search for Everything, which drops April 14.

Prior to the video’s release, Mayer discussed its potential for people to misconstrue it as “cultural appropriation” in his New York Times interview. Much of his concern stems from the video being set in a “disco dojo,” which involves women in full geisha wear, a bamboo forest and dancing pandas.

Directed by Mister Whitmore, Mayer said they “thought long and hard about how to approach” the subject without offending anyone. “Do I think that someone is going to tweet that this is cultural appropriation? Yes,” Mayer concluded. “It’s going to be interesting to see.”

Mayer also teased his supporters about his music video via social media, writing, “Fans have asked me for *years*, ‘John Mayer, when are you going to dance in a music video?’ I did this for them.”

Check out Mayer’s latest below.