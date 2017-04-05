DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Are Dustin Lynch and Kelly Osbourne Dating?

April 5, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Dustin Lynch, Kelly Osbourne

By Abby Hassler

So … are they or aren’t they? Country star Dustin Lynch further muddied the waters regarding the rumors about his possible relationship with Kelly Osbourne.

Just yesterday (April 4), the two shared moments from their “one-year anniversary” celebration on their respective social media accounts.

Now a day later, Lynch sends mixed signals by posting a screenshot of the Urban Dictionary definition for “friendaversary” on his account and tagging Osbourne.

Check out the posts below.

Shhhhh... 🤐#oneyear

A post shared by Dustin Lynch (@dustinlynchmusic) on

With my boo @dustinlynchmusic #celebrating our first anniversary! #TheOddCouple 💜🍾💋

A post shared by Kelly! (@kellyosbourne) on

 

