David Letterman Replaces Neil Young for Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

April 5, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: David Letterman, Neil Young, Pearl Jam

By Abby Hassler

Former Late Show host David Letterman will replace musician Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this Friday (April 7).

According to an official statement from the Rock Hall, “Due to illness, Neil Young is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam at this Year’s Induction Ceremony. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is thrilled that David Letterman has agreed to induct Pearl Jam this Friday night at the 32nd Annual Induction Ceremony.”

Pearl Jam has a long history with Letterman, as the band has performed on the Late Show seven times throughout their career. Frontman Eddie Vedder also performed as a solo artist on Letterman’s show.

Check out the Rock Hall’s post below.

