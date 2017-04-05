DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Barry Manilow Grateful for Fan Support after Coming Out as Gay

"When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy." April 5, 2017 12:56 PM
Filed Under: Barry Manilow

By Radio.com Staff

In a rare interview with People, Barry Manilow discusses his sexual orientation and his marriage to manager Garry Kief.

The singer says he was reluctant to come out as gay because he didn’t want to disappoint his fans. However, their reaction to the news was amazing.

“I thought I would be disappointing them if they knew I was gay,” Manilow said. “So I never did anything. When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy. The reaction was so beautiful — strangers commenting, ‘Great for you!’ I’m just so grateful for it.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com

Drake More Life Drip Pan
5 Songwriting Similarities Drip Pan
5 Best Ed Sheeran '÷' Drip Pan

Listen Live