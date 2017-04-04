Twenty One Pilots Cap 2 Years of Touring with 5 Hometown Shows

By Abby Hassler

It’s been an amazing two years for Twenty One Pilots. Remember when frontman Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun accepted their 2017 Grammy in their underwear?

Last month, the Ohio natives announced their “Tour de Columbus 2017” to celebrate the end of the illustrious two-years following the 2015 release of their RIAA 3x platinum certified fourth album, Blurryface. The five shows in their hometown Columbus from June 20 to 25 are already fully sold out.

Tour de Columbus 2017 begins June 20th at the 300 person capacity venue, The Basement, and is followed by gigs at local venues including; Newport Music Hall (June 21st), Express Live! (June 22nd), Nationwide Arena (June 24th) and Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center (June 25th).

To show their appreciation, the band took to social media, writing, “thank you for making this so much bigger than we could have ever anticipated. #tourdecolumbus. we’re coming home.”

Check out the post below.