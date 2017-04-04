DNCE, HAILEE STEINFELD, JASON DERULO, NIAL HORAN, POST MALONE TO PLAY SPF  Read More

Tupac Shakur’s Diamond Stud from ‘All Eyez On Me’ Goes to Auction

The auction takes place the same day Tupac will be inducted into the Rock Hall. April 4, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Tupac, Tupac Shakur

By Robyn Collins

Since the untimely death of Tupac Shakur, plenty of artifacts and items that he owned have been auctioned of to the highest bidder — everything from handwritten lyrics, to the car that the rapper was shot in.

Now, The Black Heritage Auction has announced a new collection of Tupac items for sale to the general public. The item expected to make the most noise on the block is Tupac’s diamond nose stud, which he wore on the cover of All Eyez on Me. Bidding is expected to start between $15,000 and $20,000, reports Pitchfork.

Other items in the auction include Tupac’s first publishing contract, his California license plates and his personal copy of the Qur’an.

Bidding on the Black Heritage Auction’s Tupac lots will begin April 7, which is the same day the rapper is set to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame.

Listen Live