P!nk Shares Gym Pic, Drops Wisdom about Weight, Body Image

"Stay off the scale ladies," she wrote. April 4, 2017 9:33 AM
P!nk has never been one to sugar coat anything, and now she has shared her weight, height, and thoughts on body image.

The singer is known to sing about self-confidence and strength. So the pop star has shared a photo of herself looking strong in gym clothes as a reminder to people to be realistic in their expectations, and stop weighing in.

In the Instagram image, P!nk stands in front of a full-length mirror, and the caption reads, “Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3”? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese. … The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!”

